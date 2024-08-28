Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Ghanem Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the UAE National Competitiveness Council, stressed that Emirati Women’s Day embodies respect and appreciation for the great efforts made by women to advance the country’s development process, which is expressed by the slogan “We Share for Tomorrow” reflecting the importance of everyone’s concerted efforts to achieve sustainability and confidently move towards a more prosperous future.

He said in a speech on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, which falls on August 28 of each year, that Emirati women have been able to achieve their distinction and leadership through their various roles that stem from their families and the values ​​and developmental concepts they instill in their members, through their valuable participation within the professional system through their various positions and posts.

He added: “Thanks to the wise vision and continuous support that we enjoy from our wise leadership, which has been keen to empower women and provide them with opportunities to be a key partner in achieving comprehensive and sustainable development, by placing them in decision-making positions and contributing to driving the national economy and shaping policies that will enhance the country’s position on the map of the most advanced countries.”