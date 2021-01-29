Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club organizes the Ghanada Dhow Sailing Race, “the second round of the 60-foot class,” which comes after the Zayed Festival race for the same category.

The competitions are held for a distance of 22 nautical miles, with the participation of 80 sail loaders from different parts of the country, which are competitions for which the club allocated 3.5 million dirhams in cash prizes for the first-place holders and participants, and the race is held according to the precautionary measures followed to limit the spread of the Corona virus, as the club received the results of special examinations. With all the participants, as well as the auxiliary crews and working committees, a safe distance system will be followed during the race period, where the distance between each bearing and the other is not less than 20 meters in any way.

It is decided that the participating bearings will undergo a technical examination, to ensure that everyone adheres to the technical measurements followed for this category, which is the largest and largest among all the heritage sailing bearings races.

For his part, Ahmed Thani Murshid Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club, expressed his great happiness with the successes achieved in the various events that the club organized without any problems, especially with full commitment to all preventive measures in this difficult period that the world is going through. Collect.

He said: Successes are achieved in cooperation with all concerned authorities in the capital, Abu Dhabi, who always set an example in preserving society first and seeking the safety of its children, taking into account the return of sports activities in a manner that is consistent with these principles.

He thanked His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his patronage of the race, stressing that His Highness’s interest in the authentic maritime heritage is one of the most important factors for success for all events related to this matter, and this interest is a major reason for the youth’s desire to be present in such Large bearings.