Ghana Uruguay streaming and live TV: where to see the Qatar 2022 World Cup match

Today, Friday 2 December 2022, at 16 Ghana and Uruguay take the field in Qatar for the third and final day of the group stage (group H) of the 2022 World Cup. This is the 22nd edition of the prestigious tournament: the first football World Cup scheduled for the winter season and the last to welcome 32 teams (they will become 48 in 2026). Where to see Ghana Uruguay live tv and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The match between Ghana and Uruguay will be broadcast live exclusively in the clear (free of charge) on Rai Sport with kick-off set for 4 pm today, Friday 2 December 2022. Ample forecast before and after the match. We also remind you that all 64 World Championship races fifa of Qatar 2022 will be visible in the clear: 28 on Rai 1, the others on Rai 2, Rai 3 or Rai Sport.

Ghana Uruguay live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow Ghana Uruguay in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.

Formations

We have seen where to watch Ghana Uruguay on TV and live streaming, a match in the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but what are the probable formations of the two national teams? Here they are:

GHANA (4-2-3-1): Ati-Zigi; Lamptey, Amartey, Salisu, Baba; Thomas Partey, Abdul Samed; Kudus, A. Ayew, J. Ayew; I. Williams. Ct. Goodbye

URUGUAY (3-5-2): Rochet; Gimenez, Godin, Coates; Varela, Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino, Olivera; Nunez, Cavani. Ct. Alonso

Groups

