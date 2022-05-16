The Ghanaian football team has summoned Mo Dauda for the first time, the Anderlecht player on loan to Cartagena who has been one of the great revelations of the season in the Second Division. The player, the country expects from him, has to be released on the 28th to concentrate and play, from June 1, four games before the World Cup in Qatar.

In this way, Dauda will be low in the last game of the season. LaLiga has set it for Sunday 29, at 6:30 p.m., at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López in Tenerife. The Albinegros no longer play anything, more than to secure the ninth position in the classification, and the normal thing is that the request is accepted. The Ghanaian winger has scored 9 goals in his debut in Spanish football.

This first call revalues ​​the valued footballer even more, by putting him in the world showcase. Dauda will play two qualifying matches for the Africa Cup of Nations, against Madagascar and the Central African Republic on June 1 and 5, respectively. On the 10th and 16th, Ghana will participate in a friendly tournament organized in Osaka and will face the teams of Japan and Chile. With his future in the air, this Saturday’s could be his last commitment to the elastic albinegra.