President Akufo-Addo announced the resumption of international flights at Accra airport on August 30 on Ghanaian television.

International flights resumed on September 1, 2020 in Ghana, with new measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the country. Kokota airport, located outside the Ghanaian capital Accra, had been closed since March, along with border posts, due to the pandemic.

I am happy to announce that Kokota International Airport will reopen and resume operationsPresident Nana Akufo-Addo in a televised address

New sanitary measures were put in place in parallel with this reopening. So, “any passenger arriving in Ghana must have a negative Covid-19 test, carried out in their country of origin” less than 72 hours before departure. And “once out of the plane, each passenger will have to pass another mandatory test carried out in the airport terminal”, at his own expense and will have the result within 30 minutes, President Nana Akufo-Addo told Ghanaian television on August 30. In the event of a positive test, the person will be taken care of by the country’s health authorities. In addition, all passengers – except children under 5 – disembarking in the country will be required to wear a mask.

A few days before the reopening, the airport authorities ordered a complete disinfection of the facilities. While the air borders have reopened, this is not yet the case for Ghana’s land and sea borders, which will remain closed until further notice, the head of state said.

“Last week, airline operators met with the Minister of Aviation and said they were ready to begin operations. Operators said they have configured their systems to allow ticket sales and scheduling in place. routing with neighboring countries, in particular Nigeria which has also opened its air borders “, specified B&FT online.

In Ghana, more than 44,200 people have been infected with Covid-19, which has claimed 276 lives in this country of 30 million people.