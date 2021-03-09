ACCRA (Reuters) – Ghana’s Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that the country plans to borrow up to $ 5 billion from global capital markets in 2021 to support its budget and manage its debt.

The ministry said, in a statement, that it would use several tools, including international bonds, expatriate bonds, joint loans and bridging loans.

The statement said that the government is continuing to assign Bank of America, Citibank, Rand Merchant Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Standard Bank the roles of key managers.

“One of the most important tasks assigned to banks is to provide advice to the government on several alternative financing structures and options, especially with regard to international bonds,” he added.