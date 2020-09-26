Ghana | Ghana is one of the most stable countries in Africa, but it is in turmoil in its eastern part: Separatists arrest police officers and burn car tires at roadblocks

The regional minister said authorities had detained dozens of people who demanded independence.

To eastern Ghana separatists hoping for an independent region attacked two police stations in the area on Friday morning, arrested three police officers, set roadblocks and burned car tires with them.

At the same time, they declared the sovereignty of “western Togo” in the Volta region, about 150 kilometers from the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

For example, tell about it Deutsche Welle and the news agency AFP.

Ghana has a reputation among the five most stable and least corrupt countries in Africa. However, near the Togolese border, there have long been more pro-Togolese than Ghanaian-minded organizations that feel the region has received too little attention from Ghanaian leadership.

The organizations are calling for UN-led negotiations for the independence of “western Togo”.

The organization, which detained the police, demanded that the Ghanaian police “leave the area within 24 hours and surrender their weapons”. Some radio stations in the area also appeared to have ended up in the hands of the organization on Friday, according to Deutsche Welle. The radio circulated messages also calling for the release of the arrested members of the organization.

Local media sources showed up on Friday videos, in which Ghanaian police had arrested several people in the morning on suspicion of erecting roadblocks and attacking police stations.

Within the precincts of is a ragged history due to Western colonial aspirations. It is a legendary “gold coast” that in the now controversial part of Germany has been the “Togolese Protectorate” since 1884.

Germany lost the region in World War I and France shared it with Britain. In 1957, the British Togoma was annexed to the then independent Ghana. French Togo came to independence in 1960, when its name was abbreviated to Togo.

The “western Togoma” of those seeking independence is located in Ghana between Lake Volta and the Togolese border. The area is home to about four million inhabitants, who are linguistically and culturally close to Togo, a poorer country than Ghana.

Ghana has a total population of about 30 million and has not taken a good look at the independence efforts of the rather diverse organizations in the Volta region. The previous aspiration for independence in 2017 was suppressed, as was the new attempt in November and early.

In March, 80 members of the organization were arrested for protesting the arrest of seven leaders of the organization. The charges were later dropped.

“Security authorities are in control of the situation and we are working to release the police, ”the regional minister Archibald Letsa said the news agency AFP.

The minister later said in a radio broadcast that, on the basis of intelligence, the authorities were able to block much wider takeover attempts. He also mentioned the arrest of dozens of separatists.

Situation is likely to remain tense for at least months. Ghana holds a presidential election in December, and the main opposition party is strong in the controversial area of ​​Volta in particular.