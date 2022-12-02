For the third and last date of Group H of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Ghana and Uruguay met in a duel that left the Uruguayans in the round of 16 after the 2-0 victory in what was the best performance of those from Diego Alonso so far in the competition. This was a match with a very special preview because of what happened in those quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when Asamoah Gyan sent a penalty into the clouds after a handball from Luis Suárez on the line in the last play of the second extra time.
With this result, the light blue they missed out on the round of 16 as South Korea beat Portugal 2-1 and ended up advancing to the next round having scored two more goals than the South American team in these three group stage matches. It was Uruguay’s first group stage elimination since the 2002 world championship.
Next, we go with the details and comments on the performance of the team led by Diego Alonso:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Rochet – 7 – He was not solid in the game, he committed a penalty despite being saved and then he made two very good saves.
Right side: Guillermo Varela – 6 – Critical to go on the attack and had no offensive problems.
Right Center: José María Giménez – 7 – He left everything on the field of play as he always does and was confident with the ball at his feet.
Left Center: Sebastián Coates – 6 – He had no problems both in the air and with the ball with his feet.
Left side: Mathías Olivera – 6 – He projected himself whenever he could but he didn’t create much danger in the Ghanaian defense.
Right midfielder: Facundo Pellistri – 7 – He improved a lot compared to the match against Portugal and even had a clear chance to score.
midfielder: Federico Valverde – 7 – He didn’t influence the game that much but every time he touched the ball he showed all his quality.
midfielder: Rodrigo Bentancur – 6 – He retired injured 34 minutes into the first half.
Left Midfielder: Giorgian de Arrascaeta – 8 – Author of the two goals for the sky-blue team. He showed why he has to be on the field of play
Forward: Darwin Núñez – 7 – The best match of the Liverpool striker so far in the World Cup
Forward: Luis Suarez – 8 – He played a great game showing all his experience against a very special rival in his career.
Alternate: Matías Vecino (for Bentancur at 34 minutes) – 6 – He entered and did not clash, being the defensive axis of the sky-blue midfield.
Alternate: Nicolás de la Cruz (for Pellestri at 66 minutes) – 6 – He did not participate as much in the game and occupied a more contentious place.
Alternate: Edinson Cavani (for Suárez after 66 minutes) – 6 – He didn’t influence the game but he didn’t have scoring chances either due to the few Uruguayan attacks.
Alternate: Maximiliano Gómez (for Núñez at 80 minutes) – He did not have enough time on the field to be scored.
Alternate: Agustín Canobbio (by de Arrascaeta) – He did not participate in the game for enough minutes to be scored.
Coach: Diego Alonso – 7 – The best proposal so far in the World Cup by the Uruguayan coach who didn’t let the Ghanaians play their game. Everything seems to indicate that he found the team for the round of 16.
