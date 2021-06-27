A few months ago he was chosen as the face of 2021 for Benetton. Proud of his role, so, in these hours Ghali, popular and beloved rapper, has given life to his first capsule collection with the famous Treviso brand.

The last March Benetton had announced that it had chosen Ghali how brand ambassador of 2021. The Milanese rapper of origin Tunisian is beloved especially among the most Young people for his work on the rap music scene and today he decided to create to a real one cooperation with the brand.

Ghali, in fact, created one capsule collection four hands just with the company of Treviso. Between t-shirts, tracksuits is sweatshirts, however, the piece he has attracted more attention it’s a Varsity Jacket personalized, which has written, symbols is patches which, in this case, they speak of he and his path.

Benetton: the Varsity Jacket signed by Ghali

The new capsule collection of Benetton has already attracted attention of the public, in particular because it was born from the collaboration of the Italian company with the rapper Ghali.

The line consists of t-shirts, joggers, sweatshirts with and without hood and many accessories but the real protagonist is there G Varsity. This is the famous outerwear typically American which of the United States is a real one must-have among college students.

Given the model there is no shortage of hints to the 90s although in this case the artist decided to exploit the boss for tell his story.

Instead of patches, pins is cockades symbolizing i various successes of the student wearing the jacket, in fact, Ghali he decided to affix on its creation so many symbols which refer to his private life. It is about patches, writings is drawings of which, slowly, the boy will reveal the meaning on social media.

As can be seen from first photos released, in fact, the character of Mister G, the written I’m Records and the embroidery of four platinum discs won by the artist. On the sleeves there is the number 22 and the letter G, while the logo of Benetton with the first name by Ghali written in Arabic.

In short, a piece from do not let it escape!