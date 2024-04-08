Ghali in Mecca. The photo without caption in a white dress and the social media population that is divided

Ghali wanted to share an important moment in his life with his followers, in fact he went to the Mecca on pilgrimage, in the symbolic place for the Muslim religion, his. The rapper is portrayed in a moment of prayer around the kaaba wearing the traditional white towel seamlessly, surrounded by other faithful. A month earlier he had posted a message about the importance of this period: “This is the right time for me to live there gratitude that I have for God, for all the people who have demonstrated in this country knowing how to stay on the right side and thanks to which I didn't feel alone. May Ramadan be blessed“.

Ghali had taken advantage of the stage of Sanremo to launch his appeal to end the massacre of civilians to Gaza. In a statement published on her Instagram profile, the artist expressed all his opinion disappointment: “I have surrounded myself for years with people I never imagined would be remained silent in the face of the genocide in Palestine. Do you have more money now? Do you have more likes and followers? Do you have more requests for collaborations? Are you more cool or fashionable? Are you freer now? I do not believe, I see you standing still as before but with the masks fallendangling”.