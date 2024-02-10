“Stop the genocide”. This is the message with which Ghali bids farewell to Sanremo 2024 after his performance on the final evening. The singer, after having proposed the song 'Casa mia', closes his week in Sanremo by thanking for the welcome and hospitality. While the mother shows a sign dedicated to her son from the audience, the alien who accompanied Ghali to the Festival enters the scene. The singer chats with Rich Ciolino, the big puppet who follows him everywhere. So, the message: “Stop the genocide” with reference to the Gaza Strip, which without an explicit quote is also mentioned in the lyrics of the song: “But, how can you say that everything is normal here; To draw a border; With lines imaginary bomb a hospital; For a piece of land or for a piece of bread”.