On February 6th, the Sanremo Festival, and yesterday evening, we witnessed a real show. Songs, laughter and very important messages, launched both by the singers and by the various guests. The Sanremo festival, like every year, gives us joys and surprises, and this year too there will be no exceptions. Not everyone noticed a detail in Tuesday evening's live broadcast, namely a figure who followed the singer Ghali during his performance, we are talking about his “alien friend”. But who will this character who follows the well-known singer be? Let's find out together.

Ghali

GhaliItalian rapper at his first Sanremo Festivalpresented the song My home. The text refers to bombings and at wars which are made in different areas of the world. But what is most intriguing about the song is the presence of a alien close to Ghali, not only during his performance on the Ariston stage, but also in the other areas of the festival. In fact, it seems that this is his “alien friend” follow him everywhere.

Many wondered who was hiding under the mask, and that was exactly the case Ghali to reveal the identity of his mysterious friend. It's about Rich Ciolino, a friend of Ghali who joined him in Italy to collaborate on this song. In fact, the lyrics of the song are structured just like a dialogue between the singer and this extraterrestrial. Ghalitalking about this friend of his he said:

“Rich Ciolino landed in Italy in January, with the intention of discovering the world starting from the Bel Paese.”

Alien

Presenting himself at a press conference with his inseparable friend Ghali, speaking about his song and the message it sends he said:

“It's a trivial matter but we really are zombies with the phone in our hands, our attention span has increasingly lowered, our way of releasing endorphins has changed and we are always there shaking. Although we sometimes see crude and strong images, it is becoming more and more normal and this is what worries me. Instead, when possible, we must exploit the means we have to awaken and open people's eyes.”

Ghali and his alien friend

At the moment, the true face of Rich it hasn't been discovered yet, but who knows if, before the end of Sanremo Festivalwill officially present itself to all Italian public.