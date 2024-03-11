With a post on Instagram, Ghali returned to what is happening in Gaza, after a month ago, from the Ariston stage, he had called for a “stop to the genocide”, sparking controversy. The artist of Tunisian origins said he was disappointed by many of his Italian colleagues who did not say a single word for Palestine. An unforgivable silence for Ghali, especially if dictated by opportunism.

On the occasion of the start of Ramadan, the Casa mia singer wrote: “I have received thousands of messages of support from people who in their small way have the courage to speak out. I see teachers and children in Italian schools finally talking about what is happening. People of completely opposite political thoughts but united by this cause. I have learned a lot from you and for this I want to thank you. Using our voice to say something against the extermination of civilians, including children, in Palestine or to share the information documented by all the journalists who risk their lives and who have lost them, is the only thing we can do in this moment”.

“I am disappointed by many Italian artists who have the pen to say something, by the fashion people who look at you from head to toe, by the fake activists hungry for fame. All bent over by the fear of being cut off from something. For years I have surrounded myself with people who I never imagined would remain silent in the face of the genocide in Palestine. Do you have more money now? Do you have more likes and followers? Are you cooler and more fashionable? Are you freer now? I don't think so, I see you still as before but with your masks fallen, dangling”, added Ghali.

“It is the right time to experience the gratitude I have for God, for all the people in this country who have shown that they know how to be on the right side and thanks to whom I have not felt alone. Don't be afraid of being yourself and of the truth, don't worry about the judgment of others. Be who you are because it is the most precious gift you have been given. Don't trust anyone who tells you that you're not enough, that you're not cool, that you can't say what you think because you risk losing us,” concluded the artist.