Toulouse (Union)

The filly “Ghada” for Al Shaqab Racing, under the supervision of Thomas Forsey, and led by Anthony Christus, was crowned champion of the Cup of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s Racing Festival “Pri Nifta” for the second category, which was held at the French racecourse in Toulouse, under the auspices of the fifteenth edition of the World Festival.

The organization of the festival comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, which contributes to the development of the horse racing industry in the world, supports efforts to preserve purebred Arabian horses, and encourages breeders to pay attention and care for them in the future. different continents.

The filly “Ghada”, who is descended from the descendants of “Azadi”, was not late in highlighting her skills, to achieve her second successive victory this season, as she excelled by 1.25 lengths from “Doha” by Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, under the supervision of Thomas Forsey, and the leadership of Olivier Pellet, and recorded a time of 2:13:90 minutes, in the race that witnessed a large audience, while the “Obiya” came in third place for the Farm du Grand Georgen, under the supervision of Thomas Dumillo, and the leadership of Julium Good Guy.

Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival, who crowned the winners, praised the 2000-meter race, with a prize of 30,000 euros, noting that it was the largest race in the start of the season in France, as it was classified in the second category. It was full of excitement and equality in the struggle of foals, in the presence of a large audience of fans of purebred Arabian horse racing.

Sawaya confirmed that the French Latest de Bosch track will also witness another big race tomorrow under the name of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Prix Dorman Race Festival Cup for the third category, with a prize of 20,000 euros, and is dedicated to Arab horses at the age of four only, for a distance of 1900 meters. .

The festival started on January 11, when new races were added in this season 2023, and 152 local and international races will be organized around the world, including races that have been upgraded to classified categories, including races for the first, second and third categories.

The festival is supported and sponsored by the Department of Culture and Tourism, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the National Archives and Library, the main partner, Mubadala, the official partner, National Feed, the strategic partner, Emirates Airlines, the official carrier, and Etisalat, the official partner.

Al Masoud also sponsors Nissan, Areej Al Amirat, Omair Bin Youssef Travel, Yas Channel, the General Women’s Union, Viola Company, the Emirates Association for Purebred Arabian Horses, the Emirates International Endurance Village, and the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.