What a guirigay the new edition of VIP Big Brother. Three and a quarter hours just to introduce the contestants. The remaining forty-five minutes of the program were spent performing a test that consisted of searching for a golden ball among thousands of colored balls. Little thing, wow. Too much purrela in an edition that comes at a difficult time for Telecinco: exhausted formulas, restructuring of the grid, new management, and small audiences. The sensationalism of “never seen in Big Brother” no longer surprises us. How are we going to be surprised if there was a live rape and it didn’t make the news until after some time.

A Marta Flich much looser and more proud than that of Everything is a lie (this new record is doing much better) presents this eighth edition in which, as in everything reality, has some videos in which the contestants explain why they want to enter Big Brother. Don’t look at them, I’ll summarize them for you: they are stiffer than Gerineldo. Carmen Alcayde’s face when Flich says — around 1:20 at night — that the amount of the prize will vary depending on what they do (as in The squid game) has been transparent. You could almost hear that cartoon sound in your head that sounded like “qua cua cuaaaaa”.

More information

I think that all of us viewers have had this feeling (so common already in realities of VIPS) to think that “what resume does this tarantula have?” seeing fourteen strangers parade, two presenters from yesterday, and one famous (Karina). The latter, I fear, could be the format’s slapping doll now that the Campos matriarch is not among us.

I will group the rest of the contestants (those who are not Karina) by human groups: contestants from realities there are five (Oriana Marzoli, Michael Terlizzi, Pilar Llori, Luca Dazi and Alex Caniggia). There are three television presenters who lived through better times (Laura Bozzo, Carmen Alcayde, and Pedro García Aguado). Contestants of Got Talent, two (Luitingo, Albert Infante). Young women without the appearance of a Bratz doll, we also have two (Susana Bianca and Sol Macaluso). And famous for being the ex-partner, son, or chauffeur of celebrities, we have four (Marta Castro, Guillermo, Zeus Montiel, and Jessica Bueno).

Of course, groupings can be done in other ways. I bet that on Telecinco they have divided them into: people to be crushed, funny people from the group, handsome people who can make out with each other, nice people who listen to other people’s complaints, trigger-happy people, guys who test positive in a substances, alienated people full of self-love, rude, and people who cry a lot. The longest-running sociological experiment in history brings us this new installment in which the attitude of one of the least famous contestants—which is saying something—reflects that entire Tiktok generation that will end up destroying this type of television. This is Luca Dazi, who didn’t know who anyone was but wanted everyone to recognize him… That boy represents today’s world: “No one dances anymore, everyone is a DJ.” Marta Flich says that one of them is playing a double game. I’m afraid that even if the “secret” of the house was that Karina is the lover of Mohamed VI, we would only raise our eyebrows saying “pfff, another one like Domingo Torroba.” Never forget that the monkey dances for money and that if you are hungry there is no stale bread.

