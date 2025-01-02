Life returns live on Telecinco. A few weeks after the grand finale of the anonymous edition, the network returns to bet on the format with celebrities and in its duo edition, that is, in pairs.

Until now, they know each other names of well-known faces like Marieta, Survivors and The island of temptations; Ana Herminia Illas, wife of Angel Christ; Maica Benedicto, contestant of the edition of GH 19; either Aurah Ruizpartner of Jesé Rodríguez and former Survivor contestant.

The edition of the celebrities will be presented by Carlos Sobera and Ion Aramendileaving aside Jorge Javier Vázquez, who presented the last edition of the format.

We tell you live: