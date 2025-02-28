The expulsion by José María Almoguera during the gala of GH Dúo It was not the only one that the spectators witnessed. “Let’s live a double farewell“He explained Carlos Sobera. “We were,” said the finalists, who expected any surprise.

“The audience has decided that the finalist who You must leave the house … Romina!“Soverea announced after revealing that Marieta, Maica and Oscar had been saved and that the duel was between Argentina and Sergio.

Romina took her hands in her mouth, but with a cheerful expression. “Nothing happens, I feel that I won“He said.” I am happy and grateful to have come here, “he added.

“A piece of my heart stays in Spain forever,” the expelled was excited. Sergio Aguilera also wanted to share a few words of thanks: “She has been a spectacular companionI carry it in my heart. ”

Maica and Oscar, Romina’s best friends, were very affected by the loss. “I love you guys, I love youDo not fight and enjoy, “Argentina advised to see them.”The two sides resist In the house, with Óscar and Maica on the one hand, and Marieta and Sergio for another, “Carlos analyzed.