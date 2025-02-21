The audience already knows the names of The first finalists and the last nominees of the third edition of GH Dúo. After a curious way of nominating, clicking balloons, the first two nominees of the night were declared.

“You must prick two balloons each in your turn, being able to be two to the same person or one to two different,” he explained Carlos Sobera. He First of staying empty it was Álex Ghita. “You must go to the expulsion room,” they ordered.

After him, Romina Malaspina also ran out of any, going to the same place as her partner. The test was developed and Sergio Aguilera was the one who had the most balloons. “You are the immune, and therefore, First finalist“Sovereign announced.

As such, Aguilera had an important power: “You can Choose who you want to be the second finalist among those who are not in the expulsion room. “This one chose José María Almoguera.

The test culminated with Oscar as the third finalist. It was the audience, in an express vote, who chose the room. “The fourth saving of the night is … Maica!“Carlos revealed.” Therefore, Álex, Romina and Marieta are the three nomineesand the rest, finalists. ”