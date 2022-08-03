The 25 GGDs throughout the country need more than 13,000 employees for the new vaccination campaign against corona this autumn. With the current tight labor market, this is a mega task, according to a tour of this newspaper.

From mid-September, everyone from 12 years old will receive a call for a repeat shot against corona. That means a large-scale new round of injections. The national umbrella organization GGD GHOR calculates with more than 10 million vaccinations, ultimately depending on the turnout percentage.

This mega operation requires a lot of personnel for all kinds of functions: coordinators, nurses, doctors, pickers, preparers, hosts and administrative staff. In total, it is estimated that more than 13,000 employees are involved, some of whom still have to be recruited in an extremely tight labor market.

There will be another major vaccination campaign against corona this fall. Why is that still necessary? And is this the last corona prick? Read our article with answers to five questions here.

The biggest hitch is that many employees of the previous batch now have other jobs, according to various regions. GGD Noord- en Oost Gelderland, for example, needs more than two hundred extra staff members towards the autumn. GGD Flevoland is looking for eighty new employees. GGD IJsselland does not dare to name an exact number, but also speaks of ‘hundreds’. GGD Fryslân mainly foresees a shortage of doctors, in line with the national trend.

A large part of the employees at the GGD are returnees. GGD Rotterdam-Rijnmond reports that the cooperation with employment agencies has always been good. "We also know that there are many former employees who have helped before and are happy to get back to work." GGD Utrecht is smart about the shortage by making employees deployable in more places, both for testing and vaccination. Doctors are the hardest to find.

It is unclear how many vacancies there are nationally at the moment. The GGD GHOR umbrella organization lacks national overview figures, says spokesperson Ernst Moeksis. “But in this labor market it is of course a real challenge.” Nevertheless, it should be possible to eventually get 700,000 injections per week in the autumn: “It will be all right”, the GGD regions report to us.”

This is partly because more people are being recruited than strictly necessary. Furthermore, cooperation between the regions is improving and technological innovations also help. For example, working with a barcode saves employees at a counter. And the GGD pays well, says Moeksis.

