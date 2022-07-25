Most people who have contracted the virus are men who have sex with men. However, it is not a venereal disease, but is transmitted through the skin. As a precautionary measure, people at high risk can receive a shot against the virus from today, public health minister Ernst Kuipers announced on Thursday.

Monkeypox has now been diagnosed in 712 people in the Netherlands, the RIVM reported in the latest update on Thursday last week. Last week, 163 new cases of the virus disease came to light. This is the fastest increase since the virus appeared in our country in April.

This concerns men who have sex with men and transgender people who are HIV positive, or who take medicines to prevent them from contracting HIV. Compared to other groups, they run an increased risk of monkey pox and, moreover, the group is fairly easy to approach, experts recently advised Kuipers.

He emphasizes that others can also contract the virus. So far, five women have tested positive. Earlier, a primary school student also received a positive result for the virus. Those who contract monkey pox can suffer from fever, headache, muscle aches and general malaise. After a few days, a rash appears with blisters.

The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox an ‘international public health threat’. That status is the highest WHO alert level. The recent outbreak of the monkeypox virus outside the areas where it common in Africais now an international risk.

RIVM will provide an update on the number of monkeypox infections in the Netherlands later today.