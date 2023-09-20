The GGD Zuid Holland Zuid is ‘unpleasantly’ surprised by the fact that in a letter from chemical company Chemours to Diederik Gommers it is presented as a party that can explain that certain types of cancer do not occur more often in the region. Director Eveline Schurink of GGD is mentioned in the letter, but says that this has not been coordinated with her.

Intensive care doctor Diederik Gommers – like thousands of other people – recently filed a complaint against Chemours for ‘knowingly introducing very harmful substances into the environment, while it has been known for decades that this is dangerous’. Chemours, based in Dordrecht, has been controversial for years because of the harmful and carcinogenic substance PFOA that has ended up in the environment in far too high concentrations. The complaint is aimed at the company’s executives, who are said to have known that they were endangering the environment.

Gommers' report received a lot of publicity. Reason for CEO An Lemaire of Chemours to write a letter to Gommers stating, among other things, that he should talk to 'Ms Schurink, director of the South Holland Health and Youth Service'. 'For example, she can tell you that the GGD has conducted three studies into the incidence of cancer in the Sliedrecht area, which have shown that the types of cancer that may be related to exposure to PFOA do not occur more often in this region compared to the rest of the Netherlands," Lemaire said in her letter.

Gommers and lawyer Bénédicte Ficq are angry about the letter, because the report is aimed, among other things, against An Lemaire personally and she is therefore a possible suspect. And as a possible suspect, she should not simply approach a victim like Gommers without the involvement of justice and lawyers. “Chemours tries to influence the discovery of the truth.”

Unwanted changes in the body

But the GGD Zuid Holland Zuid has also been unpleasantly surprised. “We do not know the contents of the letter and it has not been coordinated with us,” said a spokesperson for the GGD on behalf of Eveline Schurink.

The GGD also believes that Lemaire presents the facts succinctly in her letter. For example, the GGD points to studies from 2016 and 2019 that found no increases in cancer types that may be related to PFOA, namely kidney, testicular and liver cancer. But the GGD also points out that more skin cancer was found and that there is a link between 'unwanted changes in the body and the concentration of PFOA in the blood. This provides indications of a relationship between the concentration of PFOA and adverse health effects. The GGD also values ​​more research.

Utopia

A quick closure of the Chemours Teflon factory remains a utopia, even after the special debate of the Provincial Council of South Holland. The province will hire additional legal help to re-examine whether there are indeed no options at all to close the factory or temporarily shut it down until there is no longer any need to discharge it.

