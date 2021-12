Dozens of GGD employees who have helped with the vaccination campaign from the very beginning feel that they have been set aside now that they have to leave on 1 January. For the time being, they have not been given a permanent appointment after three temporary contracts and they do not understand anything about it. ,,We just want to stay to help with the booster shots,” one of them says.

#GGD #forces #feel #put #permanent #contract #continue #vaccinate