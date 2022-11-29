Sparks between Sonia Bruganelli and Giulia Salemi in the nineteenth episode of “Big Brother Vip”. The different opinions on the controversial relationship between Antonino Spinalbese and Oriana Marzoli raised the fuss in the studio. Giulia Salemi took sides in defense of the Venezuelan model: “He who proved to make a bad impression is him and not you tonight – commented the influencer – so come on, because you are a reality queen and bring out your nails and claws ”.

Giulia Salemi entered the reality show studio wearing a suit and a pair of sneakers, a completely different outfit than the glamorous ones sported to date. Impossible for the conductor Alfonso Signorini not to notice it: “I greet our Giulia, you have a jaunty look tonight”. Giulia then explained that she chose the look for the evening following Sonia Bruganelli’s advice: “I took Sonia’s advice, I put on overalls. I realized the dream of a lifetime: prime time has never been seen in all of it”.

The bastard with the tablet showing up in prime time in overalls, but then how hot she is 🔥#gfvip pic.twitter.com/Hak36B76yC — sunshineland ☀ (@sisonokevin) November 28, 2022

Smiling at Giulia and Alfonso, Sonia took the opportunity to throw a dig at her colleague: “She’s certainly more comfortable in overalls. I dressed as Giulia Salemi, all wrapped up and in fact I can’t move. I practiced some healthy hazing. Seems fair to me, she’s new. We have seen her, she is beautiful. I would continue to focus on the physique for a while longer”. Giulia didn’t seem to take offense and she took the opportunity to score a goal. She turned to the conductor, she then asked: “Did you call me about the physicist?”. “No, because of intelligence”, the conductor immediately replied, allowing Giulia to leave the center of the stage showing a huge smile. “In my case, you called me for intelligence”, Bruganelli replied again after returning from advertising. A veiled clash that seemed to end in a substantial draw.