Big Brother Vip, clash between Cristina Quaranta and Sonia Bruganelli

The former competitor of Big Brother Vip Cristina Quaranta goes on the attack of Antonino Spinalbese and also of the columnist Sonia Bruganelli who during the last episode of the reality show defended the hair stylist for having downloaded Oriana Marzoli.

“Men use and then download … But we women always pass for Whores! … Speechless” Cristina Quaranta wrote on Twitter, lashing out against Spinalbese and, indirectly, also against Sonia Bruganelli who in the broadcast had justified the behavior of the former partner of Belen Rodriguez claiming that Oriana “begged for love from him”.

Just Sonia Bruganelli shortly after always replied on social media: “Come on Cristina, you are smarter than that. This sex thing where men are predators and women prey disqualifies the female gender.”

“I agree in saying that when a relationship is consensual, there are no prey or predators, but the fact remains that Antonino’s ways or attitudes determine a respect that, in my opinion, did not exist” retorted Cristina Quaranta.