Big Brother Vip, Antonino Spinalbese talks about relations with Belen

After the followers accused Belen Rodriguez of not showing Luna Marì to her father, Antonino Spinalbese himself involuntarily thought about it to clarify, during a chat with some roommates of the Big Brother VIPto clarify once and for all in what relationship he is with the Argentine showgirl and how often he sees his daughter.

While he was in the garden with Wilma Goich, Giaele De Donà and Daniele Dal Moro, in fact, Antonino Spinalbese started talking about Belen Rodriguez and his daughter Luna Marì with the Argentine showgirl.

“The truth is that everything is ok between us. Yes, we are on good terms, she and I. Of course we talk. Also because we have a little girl” declared the hair stylist.

“Moon is my life. Calculate that outside of here I can’t be without her. At most I have been 14 days without seeing her. I was on a working holiday in Ibiza. I’m back and you have no idea how I kissed her. Then the next day I had to take her back to her mother. But that wasn’t enough for me, so I called the girl’s mother ‘listen, can I come and see her for a little longer? That’s why I tell you that relations are good and relaxed, I call her and see the baby”.

Spinalbese then spoke of the love he has for Luna Marì and how his daughter has changed his life: “Having a daughter with her has changed my life. Now I think first of the little one and then of me. Then everything changed, I don’t go out much, because I always want to be with her”.

“I’m already going to bed at midnight, I’ve changed the times too. And it’s not that I force myself, it comes naturally to me. By now I almost don’t even think about myself, she’s always in my thoughts, but in everything” concluded the contestant of the Big Brother VIP.