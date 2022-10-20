Without a shadow of a doubt the GFVip is one of the most watched and talked about television programs in the world of Italian reality TV. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent on the web, during the night someone would have pronounced a blasphemy. Who is responsible? Let’s find out what happened in detail.

There seventh edition of the Big Brother Vip always reserves twists. Also this time the gieffini ended up at the center of the news. To make them the protagonists of a gossip were some rumors according to which one would have been pronounced blasphemy inside the most spied house in Italy.

L’episode it would happen in the course of the night. The direction immediately proceeded to censor the scene but it was useless as the viewers realized the slip. In fact, all those who follow the live broadcast on digital terrestrial channel 55 have started to tell on social media what happened with the name of the alleged responsible.

Due to the censorship by the authors of the GFVip, the Italian public was unable to identify who would have uttered the blasphemy. However, some have emerged on the web hypothesis. The exhortation took place while the director was moving theframing from Patrizia Rossetti to Cristina Quaranta on Luca Salatino who was busy playing table football. From what we learn from the video, the voice seems to be female. However it could also be a masculine walnut tone but with a high timbre.

In any case, the blasphemy could be attributed to Cristina Quaranta, Alberto De Pisis or George Giupitan. It goes without saying that in this moment everyone is wondering if the direction of GFVip will decide if disqualify the manager. So it will happen in the next one bet of the Big Brother Vip? We just have to find out!