Without a shadow of a doubt the Big Brother Vip it is one of the most loved and followed programs by the Italian public. The next edition of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini is upon us and some are already circulating on the web rumors about who could join the cast of new competitors. Let’s find out all the details together.

In a few months it will be broadcast on channel 5 la seventh edition of the Big Brother Vip. This year, Alfonso Signorini will lead for the fourth time one of the Reality show most popular of Italian television.

To reveal some background on the next edition in the Vip version it was the same conductor on his Instagram profile. These were his words:

You ask me in many new clues, soon one will leave and then from now to September others will follow. But this year the cast of the Gf Vip will remain secret until the beginning of the program. […] You always get us, or almost.

According to the former rumors disseminated on the web, Orietta Berti and Sonia Bruganelli will be present in the studio as commentators. Instead, according to the Instagram page “ThePipolTv”, Adriana Volpe would have refused to become a competitor:

the Gfvip this year is truly shrouded for three quarters of the cast in mystery. Cast that could have hosted Adriana Volpe again as a competitor. But she refused.

The probable competitors of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini

It’s not all. Always on the direct page from Gabriele Parpiglia you read the possible faces that could become part of the official cast of competitors: