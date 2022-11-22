Patrizia Rossetti and Wilma Goich have recovered from Covid and will soon return to GFVip, this was announced by Alfonso Signorini

Without a shadow of a doubt the Big Brother VIP is one of the most loved and followed programs in the world of Italian television. Following the entry of the virus into the most spied on house in Italy, Alfonso Signorini announced the return of two contestants: Patrizia Rossetti and Wilma Goich. Let’s find out all the details together.

A few weeks ago the Covid made his first entrance into the house of Big Brother VIP. It was a episode which has wrought chaos forcing some tenants he has to live the reality show remotely, locked in a hotel room.

However, during the episode aired on Monday 21 November 2022, Alfonso Signorini finally announced a good news. According to the statements of the famous conductor, Patrizia Rossetti and Wilma Goich are negative. In light of this both will be able to do theirs return in the most spied on house in Italy. These are his words:

I give you good news, since they are connected, Patrizia and Wilma are negative and will return to the house very soon.



L’announcement it came during the live broadcast, when the group of positive competitors were in link with the conductor in order to be able to intervene on the dynamics of the game.

The health conditions of Daniele Del Moro at GFVip

In addition to the positive competitors at Covid, to arouse the concern of viewers of the Big Brother VIP it was there health conditions from Daniel Del Moro. The latter was forced to leave the Cinecittà house to undergo analyses. Fortunately nothing serious for the gieffino who soon regained his strength. Instead, the last to have contracted the Coronavirus was Albert DePisis which was removed like all the other competitors.