On the occasion of the GFN Thursday yesterday and with the Christmas holidays approaching, NVIDIA offers you the GeForce NOW digital gift cards as a perfect gift for yourself or your gaming enthusiast friends and family.

The gift recipient can redeem the card based on their preferred membership level, whether it is an RTX 3080 subscription or a Priority subscription. It’s the perfect gift for late arrivals and also a way to get your friends hooked on gaming.

Members with RTX 3080 and Priority subscription can stream over 1,400 games they already own through a powerful GeForce PC in the cloud, with longer gaming sessions than the free membership tier, and can enjoy the technologies RTX ON in supported games getting a beautiful cinematic gameplay.

But what is GFN Thursday without other games?

Dying Light 2 just dated Bloody Ties, the first new downloadable content in history, now available streaming on GeForce NOW. Subscription members RTX 3080 and Priority can stream instantly with NVIDIA RTX And DLSS.

Finally, let’s take a look at the list of new games available to stream from the cloud this week: