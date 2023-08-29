The institute’s index of consumer confidence fell to -25.5 before the start of September from a slightly revised -24.6 in August, less than the forecast of -24.3 by analysts polled by Reuters.

“The chances of a sustained recovery in consumer sentiment before the end of the year are getting smaller and smaller,” said Rolf Burkel, a consumer expert at the institute.

Burkle said that the continuing rise in inflation rates hinders any improvement in consumer sentiment.

The institute said that since consumer sentiment is likely to remain at a low level in the coming months, personal consumption will not contribute positively to overall economic development this year, but rather will be a drag on Germany’s growth prospects.

The institute conducted the survey from the third to the 14th of August 2023.