Manama (Al-Ittihad) announced today GFH Financial Group Acquisition of a distribution center in Chicago, Illinois, which since November 2015 has been leased to a prominent tenant, Michelin North America (“Michelin NA”), the world’s best-selling tire name and a global innovator in the tire industry.

Razi Al-Mirbati, CEO of GFH Financial Saudi Arabia, said: “Through this transaction, we are continuing our efforts towards diversification and expansion in our portfolio of distinguished global real estate assets.

This includes new acquisitions of premium properties in various geographies for us, including the United States of America.