The collaboration between Laffite Automobili and GFG Style has given life to 5 new full electric hypercar models, including three specific architectures and two evolutions. And what better time to show them to the whole world than the week leading up to the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami? This is how the new electric range of Laffite Automobili sees the light, entirely designed by the team of Fabrizio Giugiaro.

The five models

It goes from atraxan extreme hyper SUV (2+1) for off-road use also designed in a more road-oriented version, precisely the Atrax Stradale, Little boat, unique in its kind thanks to the double windscreen and the separate cockpits which, with the closed variant, change its appearance to become a Barchetta Coupé and effectively give life to a real model in its own right. Space finally to LM1a sports car derived from endurance racing but approved for the road. “I created the architecture and design setting for the new family of hypercars by identifying the stylistic elements capable of characterizing the new Laffite Automobili brand, applying them to all 5 models Giugiaro explained. This was mine real challenge: designing original cars with completely different and unique characteristics”.

Unique design

The iconic designer from Turin explained how, aesthetically speaking, his first goal was to give life to a distinctive front of the car, and to show all its expression through the light clusters, characterizing the brand image. “The fronts of all five models have the same design sequence: lower spoilers, horizontal bar integrating the light clusters and air outlets on the well-shaped bonnets – continued Giugiaro – But it is above all the DRL lights on that give the real distinctive sign. Everything has been interpreted inspired by safety innovations adopted in motor racing”.

Success in record time

Another design element that unites all five cars designed by GFG Style concerns the sides, characterized by B-pillars with the same graphic trend, albeit with decidedly different proportions and functions. “The rear of the cars, on the other hand, are more personalized with many functional elements in common, such as the diffusers and the spoilers that integrate the typical Formula 1 taillight – added the Italian designer – As for the interior the stylistic language has the same characteristics for all models, using the same elements. The specially designed vents and ceiling lights are an example of this”. In short, a good job that completed by GFG Style, which in less than six months managed to create a new stylistic family feeling, declined for each of the built architectures.