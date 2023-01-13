In the House of Big Brother Vip yet another clash occurred between Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria. The latter would be jealous of Antonino Spinalbese.

In the House of Big Brother VIP yet another quarrel occurred between Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria. Antonellaindeed, said ad Edward:

I don’t feel loved, I’m very reflective and I’ve thought about it now. I feel you don’t love me, you never defended me when they defamed me. There was a herd against me, they attacked me, they raised their voices en masse. And you did nothing. The herd was there!

Then, he added:

If you can be friends with women you’ve been with, then don’t tell me to limit my relationship with Antonino since even if it was I flirted with him when we weren’t engaged and don’t make a scene about every interaction with him. You’re with Micol who you’ve even done stuff with in the past! You make me feel bad, am I not in love? I hope to fall out of love with you very soon. You are a bad person, I’m just leaving. You are verbally aggressive and say nasty things.

Gf Vip: Edoardo Donnamaria is jealous of Antonino Spinalbese

So, according to the words of Antonellathe reason for the dispute between her and Edward would be the relationship of gieffina with Antonino Spinalbese. This was confirmed by him Edwardsince he replied:

You don’t love me, go to Antonino’s tomorrow.

Then, he continued:

You’ve never been attacked by a pack, but what are you saying? I defended you when it came to defending you. But here you have never been vilified by the masses. Surreal guys, this one is getting angry today because I went with Micol a year ago. You just told me ‘you suck you f****d your friends too’. All while we were peacefully in bed.

However, Edward it didn’t stop there. Indeed, at one point he increased the dose: