During the night, in the Casa del Big Brother VIPanother occurred quarrel. This time, the protagonists of the discussion are Oriana Marzoli And Wilma Goich. However, why did the two vippones collide?

The first thing that would come to anyone’s mind is what the reason for their quarrel was Daniele Dal Moro. In fact, we know that both competitors have a soft spot for the former tronista of Men and women. Moreover, after the kiss that he ed Oriana they exchanged, the mood of Wilma Goich it doesn’t have to be the best…

Therefore, it would be natural to think that the two collided a cause of the interest they both have for Daniel. However, that doesn’t seem to be the reason. Indeed, it is not: the two competitors they fought for a reason well different.

Gf Vip, Wilma accuses Oriana of having run out of wine: “you are selfish”

So, tonight Wilma Goich and Oriana Marzoli They started yelling at each other for no apparent reason. Actually the reason is there and no, it’s not about Daniele Dal Moro.

In fact, the two discussed why Wilma he accused Oriana to have finished the last bottle of wine. According to the singer, Oriana she would have filled a glass of wine all by herself, not thinking at all of the others.

The Venezuelan influencer defended herself by saying that, in reality, she had not finished the bottle and had only filled half a glass of wine. Danielthen, he tried to calm down Wilmasuggesting that she go and ask for another bottle in the confessional, but it didn’t help.

Indeed, at a certain point, he also had to intervene David Donadeiwho told Orianataking the side of Wilma:

There is a 76 year old lady, the moment you take wine, the first glass must be hers if you are a polite person. She says bon ton. I’m teaching you one thing. Why don’t you accept this?

Orianahowever, did not take steps back and continued to support his version of the facts. Who will be right? And, above all, was this quarrel an exceptional case or is it just the first of many other clashes?