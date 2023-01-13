The words of gieffina are not at all liked by the people of the web: here’s what he said

Wilma Goich is undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the name of gieffina has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The accusations made against Nikita Pelizon did not go unnoticed by the people of the web. Let’s find out together what he said.

Wilma Goich at the center of a real one storm. Loyal viewers of the Big Brother VIP they could not help but notice the serious accusations that Vippona has leveled against Nikita Pelizon. The singer’s words did not please the people of the web at all, who unleashed a real fuss about her.

These were the words of Wilma Goich against Nikita Pelizon:

Nikita stood close to Daniele on the veranda, scratching him and touching his hair. She then she with her gaze stared at me. She did it as a spite to me. But what spite does he think he’s doing to me? Another time she looked me straight in her eyes while Daniele was sleeping and she was scratching his head. She has a look that I don’t like. She has a defiant look.

And, continuing, Vippona then added:

Never look people who are mean or challenging you in the eye because they are giving you what they want. And she knows it. Because she hangs out with these people who do these things. The other night we were talking about my daughter who died and she ran away and she said ‘I know people who put you in touch with…’. I immediately told her ‘in the meantime I would never do it and then I don’t believe it’. For me those have tricks and make fun of parents like me. I will never go to these subjects. And she insisted, ‘I assure you they are reliable people.

Later the singer clarified:

They will be as she says, but I will never do it and period! I just go to bed and say my prayers. “I don’t need to get in touch with my daughter. Then I have it inside me, I always feel it next to her. I don’t need to go bothering souls.

