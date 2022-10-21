Last night Marco Bellavia was one of the undisputed protagonists of the Big Brother Vip. The former gieffino returned to the program where he had a confrontation not only with the Vipponi disqualified following the affair that involved him, but also with all the competitors present in the house. Some of them, however, did not like Marco’s presence and his words. Wilma Goichin fact, it blurted out against the former host of Bim Bum Bam: that’s why.

Last night Marco Bellavia he returned to the most spied house in Italy where he had a face-to-face confrontation with his former companions. After the episode, it seems that some competitors did not like the words of the former gieffino. Among them, Wilma Goich indulged a long and hard venthurling himself against Marco.

Wilma Goich did not at all appreciate the words of Marco Bellavia and for this reason, at the end of yesterday’s episode, it exploded. These were her words:

I felt machine gunned. If you come in peace you cannot say ‘I accuse you all but two or three people’. No guys this is not good. You don’t come leaning here ready to throw things at us. That’s no good. I was upset, and it still made me feel like shit. If you come here again to the GF and you have this great opportunity, don’t tell us that we are all of me ** e.

Continuing, the singer said:

He could say ‘what happened was the important thing is to be all together. She didn’t say it’s me ** and, but it’s like she said it, that’s the point. In fact they shouted at us with the megaphone that we are me ** e. We are adults, we are not kids who can talk to us like that.

According to Wilma’s words, the comparison that Marco Bellavia had with the competitors represented a real trap for the Vipponi. After her words, many were those who lashed out at the singer, claiming that they had not received the message.

At the moment Marco Bellavia has not commented on the behavior of the singer. We just have to find out what will happen in the coming days regarding this story that is keeping millions of viewers glued to the small screen.