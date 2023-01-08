Furious reaction of Wilma Goich in the house of Big Brother Vip against Dana Saber. What happened? During the night, the Brazilian model slept in Daniele Dal Moro’s bed, a pity that the girl “forgot” her shirt and bra, getting naked under her covers. A gesture that sent Wilma into a rage!

Dana Saber naked in the bed of Daniele Dal Moro. It happened last night in the house of Big Brother VIPwhere the Brazilian model slipped into under the blankets of the former tronista of Men and Women, taking off the sweatshirt and remaining without bra. A “detail” that has not escaped Antonella Fiordelisi, who as soon as she looked into the room said: “But Dana is naked?”.

Smiles and jokes between her and Daniele Dal Morosurprised, once back in the room, to see Dan practically naked in his bed. A scene that, however, was not appreciated by Wilma Goich, star of a real one outburst against Dana Saber.

GF Vip: Wilma against Dana

Wilma Goichas soon as he learned what had happened, he thought it best to ask for clarification Dan, attacking her for getting into bed naked together with Daniele Dal Moro. “You thought it was nice go to bed naked? Without a bra?”, Wilma asked immediately. The moment the Brazilian model tried to deny, here is the attack of the 77-year-old competitor again:

But how not? She saw you Antonella! Daniele told me, f**k! You were naked! Antonella also told me: “But she is naked?”. Why do you say it’s not true when Daniele told me? F**k! Why are you fucking with people? Does it look nice to you?

This umpteenth discussion – which followed the one that took place with Giaele De Donà and the one with Oriana Marzoli – led Dana to let off steam with the other competitors of the Big Brother VIP: “He has me assaulted in an incredible way,” she said letting go of tears. “The I can not handle it anymore to stay here,” revealed the Brazilian model.