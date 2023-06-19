According to some rumors, he will be the first commentator of the next edition of the reality show

The seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP ended in April and some rumors are already starting to circulate about the next edition of the reality show which, according to rumors, should return to Canale 5 starting next September. Over the last few hours there have been some rumors that Emanuele Filiberto will be one of the new commentators in the next edition of Big Brother Vip: here are all the details.

Emanuele Filiberto new columnist of Big Brother VIP? According to what has emerged in the last few hours, it seems that Alfonso Signorini would be dissatisfied with Orietta Berti in this role and would be thinking about replacing her with Emanuele Filiberto.

The news was made public by ‘TV Blog’ which revealed:

Orietta Berti has been taken for granted on several occasions in the next season of the reality show. In reality, however, her renewed presence would not entirely convince Signorini. The performance at GF VIP 7 would not have fully satisfied the conductor, who probably would have expected a more brilliant and incisive contribution. Berti, for her part, would still be under contract with Mediaset. In the case of a replacement at GFwould be diverted to other projects dedicated to her.

Although the news is becoming more and more insistent, it is important to underline that at the moment it is only about rumors not yet confirmed nor denied. Those directly concerned have remained silent and have not yet commented on the gossip about the Big Brother VIP which is circulating at the moment.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Alfonso Signorini will reveal some background on this story, greatly intriguing the faithful viewers of the Big Brother VIP. Emanuele Filiberto will be the new one pundit of reality TV? We will find out soon!