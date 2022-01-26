In this season of GF Vip, the popular reality show conducted with great skill by Alfonso Signorini aired on Canale 5 on Mondays and Fridays in prime time, everything is happening. Great friendships, furious quarrels, controversies of all kinds. Different types of falling in love, born and finished, but also returned as in the case of Manuel Bortuzzo And Lulù Selassiè.

Speech apart from the relationship to “three” between Alex Belli, Soleil Rises And Delia Duran. This situation has been at the center of the GF Vip scene for a long time. Now, however, with Duran’s entry into the house it seems to have become a fourth-rate soap opera. Many are tired Of these theaters, including the landlord Alfonso Signorini. The conductor in fact asked the actor to explain his concept of “free” love.

Seeing himself interrupted several times by the actor, Signorini has guest Alex ad go out from the studio. At home the tension was no less and even in directing more than something was wrong. While Soleil tried to to explain what is his relationship with Belli and reported to Alfonso of a letter that he had sent to the actor from direction there was a scream and one colorful expression, “And vaffa … ..!”.

The influencer was, to say the least, blown away. Immediately after all tenants they broke out at laugh. It has not been clarified whether the scream and the spoken word were related to the famous three-way relationship which has now become really cloying, or to some technical problem. It must be said that Alfonso Signorini not had understood well the problem, so much so that he asked for explanations.

Soleil Sorge in fact explained that everyone had burst out laughing because of a colorful comment coming from behind the scenes. After the explanation, everything returned to normal and the program continued normally.