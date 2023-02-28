During the live broadcast of GFVip, Alfonso Signorini reveals when we will find out who will be the winner

Yesterday evening, Monday 27 February 2023, another episode of the Big Brother VIP. During the live broadcast, Alfonso Signorini he let himself go to an unexpected confession. In detail, the director of “Chi Magazine” revealed the date of the final of the well-known reality show. Let’s find out all the details together.

Alfonso Signorini is without brakes at Big Brother VIP. There seventh edition of the well-known reality show broadcast on channel 5 made its debut on the small screen on 19 September. They’ve gone by now five months since the gieffini made their first entry into the most spied on house in Italy and many are wondering when we will find out who the winner.

The director of “Chi Magazine” himself took care of satisfying the most curious during the bet aired yesterday, Monday 27 February. After discussing various episodes in which the competitors have become protagonists, the presenter let himself go to an unedited one anticipation.

During the connection with the most spied on house in Italy, in the studio with Sonia Bruganelli and Orietta Berti, he revealed to the vipponi, the date of the final of the Big Brother VIP. According to words by Alfonso Signorini, the end of the well-known reality show is closer than the gieffins can believe:

No, don’t think, it really is less than you think.

At this precise moment, the director of “Chi Magazine” publicly announced that, the the final of the Big Brother VIP there will be day April 3, 2023. On this date, all Italian viewers will finally be able to find out who will be the winner of the seventh edition of the well-known reality show broadcast on Canale 5. In the meantime, the dynamics among the competitors inside the most spied on house in Italy.