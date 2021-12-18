Every year at GF Vip, the popular reality show conducted with great ability by Alfonso Signorini broadcast on Canale 5 on Mondays and Fridays in prime time, has introduced us to many characters. Among the many VIPs, in this edition we have learned to know and also appreciate Gianmaria Antinolfi. The young person is always an active part of the GF Vip. His is very popular with fans relationship with the model Sophie Codegoni.

Source Studio GF Vip

The two were initially a lot neighbors, then slowly they are walk away. On more than one occasion, big words have also flown insults between them. In the last few days Gianmaria and the model had returned to be very intimate, only to return to quarrel again. But the problems for the entrepreneur are by no means over.

It is news today in fact that his car she’s gone destroyed. The boy’s car was heavily damaged by a thug drunk. The man sneaked into the gieffino’s garage and first threw a bottle at the car in question and unsatisfied continued to hit it repeatedly. It is not known the reason for the gesture and above all why that particular car.

The medium has brought back many damage. The person responsible for the gesture has been identified and arrested by the police. The man stated that there is no particular reason for his persistence on that car. The thug said it was the first car that inspired him to dislike. Fair enough that the man didn’t know the name of the owner of the car at all.

At the moment Gianmaria Antinolfi is not yet al current what happened. It is not known whether Alfonso Signorini will have the news to direct interested. We just have to wait for the next episode to see if something will be communicated to him and possibly the boy’s reaction to the bad news.