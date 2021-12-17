The dynamics intertwine inside the house of the GF Vip. Miriana Trevisan, roll one dig vitriolic a Giacomo Urtis: “Did you sleep with her…”. You get to the heart of the game and your competitors begin to feel the pressure of rivalry.

source study GF Vip

The first strategies are born to put the strongest in the condition of being eliminated. Friday’s episode will officially kick off the second step of the reality show, which will bring competitors up to March 14, 2022.

The dynamics become more heated and this time in the cyclone of controversy it also ends there Giacomo Urtis. In the house a kind of race started to take each other out. By now we know that there are more than 3 months left from the end of the games.

GF Vip: Miriana attacks Soleil

Miriana Trevisan points his finger against Soleil. A war that has now been declared. A few days ago La Sorge pulled out its nails: after Alex Belli left the scene, it seems to have focused attention on the dynamics of the house. Miriana takes advantage of the twist of the disqualification of the actor for gossip and gossip, of his rival, with all the roommates.

He passes from competitor to competitor in an attempt to discredit Soleil. It would seem that the beautiful Trevisan is convincing all the Vippos to take out his rival. Among the many, comes the turn of Giacomo Urtis, to whom Miriana Trevisan thunders: “Are you with my enemy?”. The woman plays with cunning, even if from the beginning she has simply followed her feelings and taken care of her interests, between dislikes and likes.

Now in a cryptic way, he points out to Giacomo that: “You slept with her, with my bitter enemy!”. What Trevisan is underestimating is that Urtis and Valeria Marini are a single competitor. Many fans, however, point out how, during the last episode, live, Marini went against Soleil without thinking twice. It must also be said that the cosmetic surgeon is a tough nut to crack and does not let anyone convince him very easily. He is one with clear ideas.