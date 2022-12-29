These are the words of the former gieffina: “I want to reveal a mystery to you, a mystery of Fatima”

Over the past few hours Verónica Satti he is making a lot of talk about himself and his name is occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers. Following the controversy that arose over the consecration of Antonella Fiordelisi as the public’s favourite, the former contestant of the Big Brother he wanted to have his say. Let’s find out together what her words were.

The consecration of Antonella Fiordelisi as a favorite of the public it has created quite a few controversies. There are many who have accused Alfonso Signorini and all the production of Big Brother VIP that the grades in the program are rigged. Regarding this affair, Veronica Satti has decided to have her say, revealing to her followers that she wants to reveal what she defines as a real arcane.

These were the words of the former competitor of Big Brother about:

I want to reveal an arcane, a mystery of Fatima, are you ready for this plot twist? The big brothers couldn’t care less if Antonella is in or out.

And, continuing, Veronica he added:

Why yes, it makes dynamics and maybe brings a little more listening. But those who pay are the advertisements between one block and the next and sponsors such as Bourbon coffee.

The ex gieffina tried to dampen the accusations moved against the entire production of Big Brother VIP and the landlord Alfonso Signorini.

The former competitor of the Big Brother he claimed to have experienced these experiences firsthand. He knows well, therefore, what the dynamics are and how things work within an important reality show, such as the Big Brother VIP.

The girl took the defences of the entire production stating that:

honest workers, and great professionals that I love are pointed out and accused of things that are not true.

We just have to wait for the next installment to find out if the landlord Alfonso Signorini will be exposed about this much-talked-about affair.