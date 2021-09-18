The behavior that Amedeo Goria has adopted towards Ainette Stephens is causing a lot of discussion in these hours. The tenant of the GF Vip, in fact, he was strongly criticized by the people of the web after showing an excessive approach towards the former black cat. Alongside the criticisms received, however, there are also those who have taken the journalist’s defense. Among the many, the man’s girlfriend, Vera Miales, published words of reproach against the Venezuelan model.

During a dance in which Ainette Stephens became the protagonist, Amedeo Goria he was accused by loyal viewers of the program of having stretched his hands too far on the woman. The man, in fact, would be dedicating too many to the former black cat attentions not required.

The case of Amedeo Goria’s interest in Ainette Stephens has been one of the most talked about topics in the last few hours not only inside the house of GF Vip but also on the web. Alongside those who have strongly criticized the man, even requesting his disqualification, there is someone who has thought of taking his defenses.

GF Vip: the words of Vera Miales addressed to Ainette Stephens

We’re talking about the journalist’s girlfriend, Vera Miales, who publicly shared a reproach towards the Venezuelan showgirl and model. These were the words that Amedeo Goria’s girlfriend wrote for Ainette Stephens:

Panterona from Marbella, I respect you for your elegance and your joyfulness and I know you are playing, but take it easy. Less cunning and hands off my love.

Useless that the words of the model have aroused a stir on the web, he was baffled by Vera Miales’ defenses against Amedeo Goria.

For many, therefore, this will be the first clash between two women who have captured the interest of the sports journalist. We just have to wait for the evolution of the facts inside the house to find out what turn this will take each other.

