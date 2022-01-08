The protagonist of the latest episode of GF Vip, is without a doubt Giacomo Urtis and, her burning revelations about the expensive gifts given to Miriana Trevisan by an ex. The cosmetic surgeon e Valeria Marini they are facing this issue as sole competitor. But the two don’t seem to get along very well.

In fact, during a chat with Katia Ricciarelli, the showgirl complains of his partner and reveals: “Giacomo has to calm down for a moment. I have to talk to him because he doesn’t have to foment. You have to separate me from him because I love him but we have different points of view, also because I have my values ​​to be alone. I told him a couple of times ”.

The opera singer has clear ideas: according to her, Urtis’s over-the-top attitudes could also damage Marini’s path. For this reason, the showgirl seems to have plans to do an appeal precisely to the authors of the GF, so that be separated from mate. The surgeon’s words against Trevisan are neither shared nor welcomed by Valeria.

Ricciarelli, as a mature and more experienced woman, wants to give advice to the latter. He explains that the wrong words said about Miriana, they might somehow penalize it. Therefore she, even if only indirectly, must not get involved: “I don’t like his attitude, also because you are involved in it. You begin to be more polite, you shouldn’t have said that thing about Miriana because true or false we don’t care “ these are the words of Giacomo Marini said directly.

But it wasn’t just the latest event that disturbed Valeria. In recent days, we have witnessed a succession of clashes, which had already given rise to a lot of intolerance between the two competitors. The showgirl often complains about Giacomo, because she is considered little considered. We just have to wait for the decisions that the authors will take on the matter.