To the GF Vip the twists never fail. Over the last few hours, new rumors have emerged regarding the most loved reality show ever. According to what has been revealed, it seems that the entrances to the most spied house in Italy are not yet finished. Two former protagonists of Men and women, in fact, they are preparing to be part of the cast of the reality show. Let’s find out who it is.

Over the last few hours, the gossip expert Amedeo Venza has launched a scoop regarding the new entries to the GF Vip. According to his words, it seems that Eugenio Colombo is preparing to enter the most spied house in Italy. This is what the gossip expert said:

I know one of those who will come in is humble and has a good story behind him. He too recently engaged after 10 years. It was a pretty long story about him. I’m talking about Eugenio Colombo.

But that’s not all. According to the rumors in circulation, it seems that even aex dama of Maria De Filippi’s program is preparing to enter the house of Big Brother Vip.

To launch the scoop is Samanta Tramontana, who revealed that a former protagonist of Men and women will soon become one Vippona by Alfonso Signorini. These were his words about it:

I know there will be some new entrants to the GF Vip. We are talking about 3 names. One is a famous lady from the Over Throne of Men and womenbut I won’t reveal the name for now.

At the moment, therefore, we do not know the identity of the lady in question. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be any news regarding the new entries in the house of Big Brother Vip.

GF VipEugenio Colombo will soon become a Vippone by Alfonso Signorini: the words of the former tronista regarding the end of the story with Francesca Del Taglia

Over the past few months Eugenio Colombo was at the center of the gossip pages following the end of the love story with Francesca Del Taglia. The former tronista of Men and women announced the end of the story by letting himself go to a tough outburst on his Instagram page. In this regard, these were her words: