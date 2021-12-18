The former contestant of Big Brother Vip, as well as the winner of the penultimate edition, made some comments on this season of the reality show strongly criticizing the conduct of the Italian-American influencer Soleil Sorge and accusing her of pretending by carrying around adventure companions and spectators.

Tommaso Zorzi, former competitor of the Big Brother Vip and winner of the penultimate edition of the reality show, he made some very burning statements about Soleil It rises. Statements made in the context of the radio program “Let’s pretend that” from Maurizio Costanzo and of Carlotta Quadri and which airs on R101. For Zorzi, in fact, behind the dynamics of the house there would be a real structured design:

I speak to you as a former reality reality contestant and I find that reality in its purest sense is a beautiful experiment, an experiment that makes sense to do. I am noticing, however, that for some years now people have always entered reality shows with an ulterior motive, with stories already written and this is then strongly affected by the program.. Read also: GF Vip, Tommaso Zorzi: check another flirt

It’s still:

For instance, in the last Big Brother I’m sorry because there are people who could do really well, but situations are prescribed that are clearly artificial.

Comments that seem to refer to the sentimental story of Soleil Sorge, Alex Belli and Delia Duran. The love triangle of this edition.

The comment on Soleil

References to the love triangle that were immediately grasped by the conductor Maurizio Costanzo who, very ironically, asked Zorzi:

In Taormina, where she is now, there is Soleil?

Zorzi then answered just as ironically:

There is sun, luckily there is no Soleil. Even those stuff there. I find that there are scenes that one must also have a hair on the stomach like that, why pretend and take for the *** everyone who lets you be there, I find it really vulgar. I want to see how far they go.

In short, Tommaso Zorzi, it is well known, certainly does not send them to say.