Without a shadow of a doubt, the Big Brother VIP is one of the most popular and followed reality shows in the world of Italian television. During the next episodes, the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini will feature three new super guests, including a face who had already entered the house of the GFVip. Let’s find out together who it is in detail.

The seventh edition of Big Brother VIP never stops giving great gifts twists. Over the last period, the cast of contestants of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini has been rigorously expanded. In the coming days, more three faces they will enter the reality show but these are not new gieffins.

According to some rumors emerged on the net, a beloved ex Vippona will do hers return in the most spied on house in Italy. We are talking about Jessica Selassiewinner of the sixth edition of the GFVip.

Instead, as for the other two guests , the latter are two ex-boyfriends of two current competitors in the seventh edition of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini. It’s about Matteo Damante And Clare Rabbi.

The words of Gabriele Parpiglia on the guests of the GFVip

To spread it scoop has been Gabriel Parpiglia through the Instagram page of “Casa Pipol”. These were hers words: