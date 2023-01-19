Without a shadow of a doubt, iBig Brother Vip is one of the most talked about and popular television programs in the world of Italian television. Over the past few hours, three competitors they have become the protagonists of an unexpected gesture because of which they could risk serious measures. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

There seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP never ceases to give great twists. Recently, three contestants of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini they ended up at the center of the news. This time to make them the protagonists of a gossip was a unexpected gesture for which they are responsible.

This time to end up in trouble They were Oriana, Giaele and Alberto. It all began with Oriana Marzoli who could not help but argue about some attitudes by Alberto DePisis. The latter stated:

You are the queen of answerbacks. I know it’s your thing and I’ve never judged you for it. I am always the same and I behave the same way.

Later, the Venezuelan model moved hers Attention on Wilma Goich accusing her of offending behind the back. It’s about a version confirmed by Giaele De Donà:

We were in the kitchen, good job! And yesterday she said she never said that. And then she speaks very badly of me in the confessional after the other day, in the courtyard, she tells me that she is fond of me because I am very…

Oriana, Giaele and Alberto: the contestants are reprimanded

However, in an effort to discuss these topics, the three contestants tried to cover their own microphones to hide what they were talking about. In light of this, the direction with a reproach: