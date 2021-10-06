The gaffe of which the director of GF Vip has become the protagonist. While the competitors were in the garden, some of the authors from the direction, regardless of the open microphone, addressed quite nice words towards the competitors. The video in a few hours went viral and following the sentence pronounced by the authors many have lashed out against the reality show.

A mass of imbeciles and brain-damaged, c *** theirs.

This is the phrase pronounced by some of the authors and addressed to the competitors of the Big Brother Vip while they were in the garden. In a few minutes the story went viral and in recent days has sparked several controversy.

In fact, there are many who have lashed out against reality TV. Among these the Paralympic athlete Giuseppe Campoccio expressed all his indignation towards the reality show for this unpleasant episode. The Paralympic athlete wrote a long one letter published by ‘Corriere.it’ in which he wrote:

I am literally amazed, offended, and indignant, at how this sentence can pass without anyone taking a stand against the drafting of the program. I am a brain damaged man who manages to win Olympic medals while you, what can you do? I want to remind those who don’t know that brain injuries are pathological consequences of disease or trauma that have nothing to do with people’s stupidity and ignorance.

And, continuing with his vent, Giuseppe Campoccio stated:

Brain injury, or brain injury, is damage to the brain (with the destruction of neuronal cells) that can occur from conception to birth and into adulthood.

GF Vip, the words of Giuseppe Campoccio to Alfonso Signorini

After lashing out harshly against the reality show, the Paralympic athlete made an appeal to the conductor Alfonso Signorini. Giuseppe Campoccio advised the landlord to deal with the affair live and take gods measures against those who have uttered the sentences against the competitors of the Big Brother Vip.

